Justice Chandrachud is new chairperson of NALSA

New Delhi: President of India Draupadi Murmu has nominated Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud as the next executive chairperson of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Law Ministry said in a notification.



Justice Chandrachud takes up the position that became vacant after Justice UU Lalit was elevated as the 49th Chief Justice of India.

The NALSA has been constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 to provide free legal services to the weaker sections of society.

Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud was the former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and a former judge of Bombay High Court. According to the Bar and Bench, after CJI Lalit's retirement, Justice Chandrachud will take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India from November 2022.