Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi: Anantkumar Hegde

BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde on Tuesday played down the controversy surrounding his comments on Mahatma Gandhi and said he was only trying to "categorise freedom struggle".

The former Union minister created a controversy on Saturday during an event in Bengaluru when he said that the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi was a "drama".

Hegde said the speech is available on the world wide web and also on his website.

Clarifying his statement, the MP told ANI, "I own my statement made on 1 Feb, 2020. I never made any reference to any political party or Mahatma Gandhi or anybody else, I was just trying to categorise freedom struggle.

