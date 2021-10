Journalists Ressa and Muratov share Nobel Peace Prize for defending freedom of expression

Manila/Moscow: Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.

Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda, said Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, explaining why the prize went to two journalists.

Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press, it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order to succeed in our time," she said.

The Nobel committee noted that Ressa in 2012 co-founded Rappler, a news website that has focused critical attention on President Rodrigo Duterte's "controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign" in the Philippines.

She and Rappler have also documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse.

Muratov was one of the founders in 1993 of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which the Nobel committee called the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power.

The newspaper's fact-based journalism and professional integrity have made it an important source of information on censurable aspects of Russian society rarely mentioned by other media, it added.

Ressa, the first Filipino to win the peace prize and the first woman to be honored this year with an award by the Nobel committee, was convicted last year of libel and sentenced to jail in a decision seen as a major blow to press global freedom.

She said she hopes the award will bolster investigative journalism that will hold power to account.

This relentless campaign of harassment and intimidation against me and my fellow journalists in the Philippines is a stark example of a global trend that journalists and freedom of the press facing increasingly adverse conditions, she told The Associated Press.

She also pointed to social media giants like Facebook as a serious threat to democracy, saying they actually prioritized the spread of lies laced with anger and hate over facts.

I didn't think that what we are going through would get that attention. But the fact that it did also shows you how important the battles we face are, right?" she said. "This is going to be what our elections are going to be like next year. It is a battle for facts. When you're in a battle for facts, journalism is activism.

Muratov said he would use his win to help independent journalists who have faced growing pressure from the authorities, including those whose organizations were declared foreign agents a designation that threatens to bring more government scrutiny.

We will use it to shore up Russian journalism that has faced repressions, he said in comments carried by a Russian messaging app channel. We will try to help the people who have been designated as agents, have faced persecution and have been forced out of the country.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 17 media workers were killed in the Philippines in the last decade and 23 in Russia.

The Nobel committee noted that since the launch of the newspaper, six of its journalists have been killed, among them Anna Politkovskaya, who covered Russia's bloody conflict in Chechnya.

The award is accompanied by a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over 1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest from Nobel, who died in 1895.