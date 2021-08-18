Joining TMC unconditional; will take any responsibility: Sushmita

New Delhi: The resignation of former Congress leader Sushmita Dev must have been an unpleasant surprise in the Congress power corridor as after joining TMC she said, "My conscience serves me to work under Mamata Banerjee's guidance." She also said that her joining the Trinamool Congress is unconditional.



She is the daughter of Congress stalwart from Assam late Santosh Mohan Dev, with whom West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a close association for more than three decades. Referring to that Sushmita Dev claimed that she does not find any difference between Banerjee's and her father's political ideologies.

"I don't think I have compromised my ideology in joining the TMC. I am grateful that I will be able to do my duty under Mamata Banerjee's blessings," she said on Tuesday.

"My relation with Indian National Congress was for 30 years but I cannot deny the relationship with the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Because my father was a former Union Minister, we (my family and I) know her for 40 years," she further added.

Sushmita Dev's proximity to the Nehru-Gandhi family can be ascertained from the fact that she was the president of the All India Mahila Congress. Meanwhile, the political experts feel that Dev opted for the TMC because the party has been eyeing states with Bengali votes. Under the party's banner, she may appeal to the Bengali identity in Barak Valley. However, Dev claimed her joining is "unconditional" and she will take any responsibility given to her by party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

"I have joined AITC without any conditions whatsoever. It is because when a new relationship is built, it can be fostered only on trust and I have complete faith in Mamata Didi," Dev added.

She officially resigned from the Congress on Sunday and sought good wishes from party chief Sonia Gandhi for her "new chapter of public service". She also resigned from the post of All India Mahila Congress President on the same day. "Congress party has given me ample opportunities and there is not a single moment that I regret. I have no grievances against Sonia Gandhiji and Rahul ji," Dev informed the media persons in Delhi.

A TMC source told Millennium Post that the former Congress leader had expressed her will to join the party in May, especially after the stupendous victory against BJP in West Bengal.

During the press conference, Dev also applauded the women's representation in Trinamool Congress and mentioned, "In the 16th Lok Sabha, I used to stare at the left side to check the number of women leaders that AITC has. I am glad and extremely proud that it has increased exponentially."

According to sources, the Congress-AIUDF alliance in the recent Assembly election early this year further damaged the party organisation in the region. Several Dev loyalists had to sit out during the Assembly poll, partly because of seat-sharing with the AIUDF and partly because Dev's voice was not heard by the Assam Congress leadership. This resulted in a buzz that Dev was on her way out of the party.

TMC Rajya Sabha member and senior party leader Derek O'Brien also confirmed that Sushmita Dev will be on her visit to different parts of Assam and Tripura for the next two weeks.

Further, the party will also announce various plans for the rest of the states in September, O'Brien informed.