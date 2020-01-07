JNU violence reminds me of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Uddhav

New Delhi: Cutting across the party lines, political parties have come together in condemning the attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University and demanded a judicial probe into the incident as well as the removal of JNU Vice-Chancellor.



Comparing the brutal attack on JNU students by masked "goons" to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday dubbed the incident as the act of "cowards".

Warning the government against antagonising youth, the Shiv Sena leader also urged Delhi Police to act swiftly and decisively, warning them that failure to do so would lead to questions being asked of a law and order force already under fire for its handling of last month's protest by Jamia Millia students.

"I was watching reports on TV and the attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Students are feeling unsafe in the country...I will not tolerate anything like that happens here in Maharashtra," Thackeray said.

"Youth are scared and angry. Our youth are not cowards. Don't ignite a bomb by instigating the youth. If Delhi Police fail to find out perpetrators of the attack, then they will also be in the dock," he said.

Condemning the brutal attack, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the incident as a "heinous act" and a "shame on democracy".

"We strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students/teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy," the TMC president said.

The TMC delegation comprising senior party leader Dinesh Trivedi and MPs Sajda Ahmed, Manas Bhunia and Vivek Gupta will go to Delhi to express solidarity with the students and teachers, she said.

Coming out in support of JNU students, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik said, "Shocked to know about the violent JNU attack. Violence has no space in democracy and such attacks on students must be condemned unequivocally. Appeal law enforcement agencies to take swift action to apprehend the culprits and wish the injured students a speedy recovery."

Condemning the "bone-chilling attack" on JNU students and teachers, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said, "It is a grim reminder of the extent to which the Centre will go to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent."



"Students and youth need affordable education, a deserving job, a promising future and a right to participate in our thriving democracy. Sadly, the Modi government seeks to suffocate and restrain each one of these aspirations," she said, adding that the voice of India's youth and students is being muzzled every day.

Demanding a judicial probe into the whole incident, the Congress has also constituted a four-member fact-finding team led by All India Congress Mahila president Sushmita Dev.

Accusing the government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of unleashing "state-sponsored terrorism" on campuses across the country, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewalasaid that the violence in the JNU campus reminded it of the Nazi rule.

"We demand a comprehensive judicial probe into the entire violence at JNU campus by a sitting judge," Surjewala told reporters, adding that it should also look into the role of the Home Ministry, JNU administration and the Delhi police. The demand for a judicial probe into the incident has also come from BJP's key ally in Bihar JD(U). Terming it unfortunate and condemnable, the JDU has demanded the removal of the JNU vice-chancellor and a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the incident. The party's spokesperson KC Tyagi has also accused the Delhi Police of failing in its duties.

Condemning the violence at JNU, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Nazi-style attacks" on students and teachers inside the campus was an attempt to create unrest and violence in the country."

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has described the violence at JNU as barbaric and atrocious and sought strict action from the Delhi Police against those who were involved in the incident.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at the BJP for its alleged involvement in attacks on students and staff of JNU. The SP chief has alleged that the attack was well-planned and the Delhi Police was also hand in gloves with the goons who allegedly belonged to the ABVP, the student wing of BJP.