JNU violence: Hindu group claims responsibility of attacks, police take cognizance

A mob wearing masks, armed with lathis and stones attacked students and teachers protesting against the hostel fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday.

Several students have been injured in the attack including Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh.

Terrified students sent SOS messages to friends, teachers and media personnel, accusing the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of the attack.

A video shared by ANI showed that people wearing masks and armed with lathis attacked as women students are heard screaming in the background.

JNUSU said students, as well as faculty members, have been targetted.

(Inputs from DNA India)