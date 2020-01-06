JNU violence: Demand for vice-chancellor's sacking grows loud; no arrest so far in Sunday attack

New Delhi: JNU violence Live Updates: Day after being injured in an attack by masked men inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the varsity's students union president Aishe Ghosh claimed that some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break their movement on Sunday night. Alleging a nexus between the JNU security and the perpetrators, she said the police did not even intervene to stop the violence inflicted upon the students on campus.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for discussions as protests against Sunday's violence erupted across the country. Delhi Police, on the other hand, registered a case against unidentified people under the section of rioting and damage to property.

As many as 26 students and teachers were injured after a group of masked men wielding sticks, rods and sledgehammers terrorised the varsity for close to three hours on Sunday evening. Eyewitnesses said the attacks were carried out by the ABVP — a charge the RSS student outfit denied. Students from various colleges in Mumbai and those in Aligarh Muslim University and Jadavpur University in Kolkata held overnight peaceful protests in solidarity with their counterparts in JNU.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)