JNU violence: Delhi Police questions 3 students, including Aishe Ghosh

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday questioned JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and two others regarding the January 5 campus violence. A parliamentary panel on Monday questioned Delhi Police officials over the use of force against protesting students and suggested that it should have dealt with it more maturely.



The questioning began on Monday afternoon on the university campus. Apart from Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Vasker Vijay Mech (both students) were also questioned by the Crime Branch's officers. The trio are among the nine suspects whose pictures were recently released by the police in a press conference. According to sources, they were asked different questions like their presence at the spot, whether they can identify other people involved in the violence, sequence of events of January 5 violence and the like.

Ghosh, who was grievously injured during the violence, answered all questions and told the investigators that as JNUSU president her duty is to ensure the safety of students in the campus. Pankaj and Vaskar denied their involvement in any kind of violence. "I am not involved in any kind of violence. In the photograph, anyone can see that I was not carrying a stick or other weapons. Someone just clicked my photo when I was leaving that place," said Pankaj.

Aishe was named in two FIRs filed by JNU administration for vandalising the server room in the campus. But no FIR has been filed so far on Ghosh's complaint. Police sources said they would corroborate the statements and sequence of events described by the witnesses and suspects regarding the incident. Meanwhile, top officials of Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik appeared on Monday before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma to discuss rising crimes in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).