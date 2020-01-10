JNU Updates: Professors urge for preserving CCTV, WhatsApp evidence
New Delhi: Three Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professors have moved Delhi High Court seeking the preserving of CCTV footage and evidence related to WhatsApp groups.
The petition, filed through advocates Abhik Chimni, Maanav Kumar and Roshni Naamboodiry sought a direction to the Delhi Police to retrieve all CCTV footage of JNU campus after violence erupted on January 5.
The plea also sought directions to WhatsApp Inc, Facebook Inc, Google Inc and Apple Inc to preserve and retrieve relevant data pertaining to the January 5 incident.
It talked of relevant material data from WhatsApp groups 'Unity Against Left' and 'Friends of RSS' including messages, pictures, videos and phone numbers of the members, in connection with the violence at JNU.
The petition was filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak.
