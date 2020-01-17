JNU extends semester registration date till Jan 17

New Delhi: Amid registration boycott by a section of students, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said on Thursday the deadline to register for the next semester has been again extended, this time till January 17 following requests from several students.



JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said students had approached the administration to extend the last date for winter registration by another two days.

"The deadline for registration for the ongoing winter session has been extended up to January 17 without late fees. However, by paying late fees of up to Rs 500 one can register till February 9," a senior university official said.

"After February 9, the V-C may consider written requests for registration and if deemed fit, grant permission for the same with imposition of appropriate amount of fine at his discretion," the official said.

Out of the about 8,500 students in JNU, on-campus accommodation in different hostels is provided to about 6,450. The remaining students are day scholars, the V-C said.

Nearly 95 per cent of day scholars have cleared their semester dues, Kumar said.