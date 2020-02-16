J&K extends 2G data services till February 24

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the 2G mobile data service and fixed-line internet connectivity wherever provided across the union territory till February 24, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

However, the internet service providers (ISP) have been given directions to ensure access to 1,485 white-listed sites only and not to any social media applications allowing peer-to-peer communication and virtual private network (VPN) applications, he said.

"The directions shall be effective from February 16 and remain in force till February 24, unless modified earlier," he said quoting an order issued by the Home Department.