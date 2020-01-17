J&K DSP: Rahul questions silence of PM, Home minister
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah on Jammu and Kashmir Deputy SP Davinder Singh, who was nabbed for harbouring terrorists, and asked who was providing the officer protection and why.
He also sought to know Singh's role in the Pulwama attack and how many terrorists he helped, demanding that the officer be tried by a fast-track court and given the harshest punishment for treason against India. "DySP Davindar Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with Indian blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi, the Congress leader tweeted.
"He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months and if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India," Gandhi said on Twitter. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and said it raises disturbing questions critical to India's national security.
