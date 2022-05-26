J&K: 10 held for stone pelting, raising anti-national slogans ahead of Yasin Malik's sentencing

Srinagar: The police have arrested 10 people allegedly involved in stone pelting and raising anti-national slogans at the Maisuma area here ahead of the sentencing of separatist leader Yasin Malik by a Delhi court a day before, officials said on Thursday.



A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Malik, one of the foremost separatist leaders, in a terror funding case, saying the crimes committed by him struck at the "heart of the idea of India" and were intended to forcefully secede Jammu & Kashmir from Union of India.

"10 accused arrested so far in anti-national sloganeering & stone pelting outside home of Yasin Malik prior to sentencing in Maisuma yesterday.

"All other areas remained peaceful. Youths are again requested not to indulge in activities that can spoil their careers & disrupt families," Srinagar Police tweeted on Thursday.

The police said it was in the process of identifying others involved in the act.

"Others are being identified & will be arrested soon. Case has been registered under ULPA & IPC. The main instigators of this hooliganism will be booked under PSA. Such anti-national activities & provocative posture will be always dealt strictly & with full force of law," it added.

Shops remained closed in some areas of the city on Thursday but traffic remained normal. Schools also remained functional while attendance in government and private offices was also normal.

Mobile services were also restored in the early hours of Thursday as the situation remained by and large peaceful across the valley, officials said.

The internet services on mobile devices were suspended on Wednesday evening after the court sentenced Malik to life imprisonment for terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.



