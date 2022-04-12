Jharkhand Ropeway Accident: 10 more rescued by IAF choppers

Deoghar, Ten of the 15 tourists who remained trapped mid-air in cable cars connecting the Trikut Hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district for about 40 hours were rescued by Indian Air Force choppers that resumed rescue operations early on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Some 50 people have been rescued so far from cable cars which were left dangling mid-air after a malfunction of the ropeway which saw trolley cars colliding on Sunday 4 pm. Two persons have died so far including one on Monday who fell to his death during a botched helicopter rescue attempt, while 12 persons who were injured are being treated in hospitals.

Rescue operations are on by the combined teams of Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF and district administration.

"The people trapped during the ropeway journey on Trikut mountain are being rescued by the team of Air Force and NDRF. So far seven people have been rescued," Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said.

Bhajantri said rescue operations were started by the teams of Air Force, Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP and local administration early morning so that the remaining trapped people could be rescued.

Rescue operations had to be stopped after sunset as the ropeway runs through a picturesque yet densely forested area surrounded by hills, access to which is difficult except by air. Also making rescue from the ground difficult is the fact that the trolleys are suspended at heights of up to 1500 feet.