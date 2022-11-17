New Delhi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren leaves for ED office for questioning in mining lease case, claims allegations levelled against him baseless.

He would be questioned by central probe agency ED over alleged money laundering through illegal mining, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said it's "part of a larger conspiracy by the BJP's central government to destabilise" the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress government.