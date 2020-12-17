JEE-Mains to be held 4 times a year starting 2021, first round in Feb

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Wednesday that the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.



The first edition of the exam will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May.

"The move will ensure that students don't miss out on opportunities due to clash of exams or due to the COVID-19 situation at present," Nishank said.

Nishank also said students will be given a choice to answer 75 questions (25 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 (30 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics).