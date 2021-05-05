JEE-Mains' May edition deferred due to Covid crisis

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains scheduled from May 24 to 28 in view of the COVID-19 situation.



Earlier, the April edition of the exam was postponed following an exponential rise in Coronavirus cases.

"The rescheduling of the April and May sessions will be done subsequently and the registration for the May session will also be announced at a later stage," the NTA said in an order.

From this year, the exam is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

While the first phase was conducted in February followed by the second phase in March. The next phases were scheduled to be held in April and May.

Over 6.2 lakh candidates appeared in the first session while 5.5 lakh candidates appeared in the second session of the exam.