JEE Main, NEET 2020 delayed till July, HRD Minister announces new dates

JEE Main, NEET 2020 Exam Date LIVE Updates: Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced the dates for JEE Main and NEET exams. JEE Main will be held from July 18 to July 23 while medical entrance test will be conducted on July 26. JEE Advanced is expected to be held in August, dates of which are not decided yet.

The syllabus for JEE Main and NEET 2021 have been curtailed. Pokhriyal urged students to self-study and take the help of digital modes including SWAYAM, Diksha to prepare for entrance exams. With low-connectivity areas, the content will be telecast through SWAYAM Prabha TV, he informed.

Over 9 lakh students have registered to appear for JEE Main and over 15.93 lakh have applied for NEET 2020, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA) – the exam conducting body.

Pokhriyal also said that the dates for CBSE class 10 and 12 exams will be announced soon.

