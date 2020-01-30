JD(U) expels Kishor, Varma for 'anti-party' activities

New Delhi: The JD(U) on Wednesday expelled its dissident leaders Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma, capping months of their bitter differences with its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the Modi government's citizenship measures, including the CAA.



Showing the door to its vice president Kishor, the party accused him of using "insulting" words against Kumar as well as not adhering to party discipline and abusing the "respect" given to him by the JD(U) president.

Announcing the expulsion of both Kishor and party general secretary Varma, a JD(U) statement, issued by its chief general secretary K C Tyagi, said the conduct of both leaders in the recent past has made it clear that they don't want to abide by the "party's discipline and worked against its decisions and functioning".

The two leaders have often spoken against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) with Varma publicly questioning Kumar over his ideology. The JD(U) is supporting these measures.

Tyagi said,"loyalty to party's discipline, decision and leadership is the organisation's basic mantra."

The two expelled leaders were quick to take a dig at Kumar, with Kishor offering his "best wishes" to him to "retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar" and Varma wishing him well in his "ambition of being CM of Bihar at any cost".

The expulsion came a day after the rift between Kumar and Kishor came out in open with the Bihar chief minister saying that the poll strategist was inducted in the party at the prodding of Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah, a remark which received a sharp retort from Kishor.

"What a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JD(U)! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by Amit Shah," Kishor had tweeted. Hitting back, the JD(U) statement said, "It is imperative that Kishor be removed from the party so that he doesn't fall any lower."

With both leaders critical of the Modi government's citizenship measures, their removal from the JD(U) will please the BJP, which has already announced that their alliance will fight under Kumar's leadership in the Bihar assembly polls slated for later this year.