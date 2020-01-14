Jamia V-C says police entered campus without permission, to initiate filing of FIR

New Delhi: Hundreds of students gheraoed Jamia Millia Islamia university's Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday demanding registration of FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus. Najma, who faced the confronting students, blamed Delhi Police and said the latter was not registering the FIR despite the university moving ahead with a formal complaint. She also added: "The Delhi Police entered the campus without our permission and we have submitted our report with the government as well."



She was talking about the Delhi Police crackdown on December 15 when policemen entered the library and thrashed the students. A boy has also lost his eyesight in the police action that day.

On Tuesday, Jamia administration will lodge an FIR against Delhi Police's action on December 15. The university also plans to move court.

The agitating students took turns to ask questions to the Vice-Chancellor and even dared her to come with them to lodge the FIR against the cops.

They also said that they will appear for examinations but only after an FIR is lodged and the library is restored.

On the demand of the protesting students, the Vice-Chancellor, in consultation with the Deans, HoDs and other officials announced that the ongoing semester exams stand cancelled till further notice. The new schedule will be declared later.

"We are postponing all ongoing semester exams and all schedule stands cancelled. Students can sit with their respective Deans of the Faculties and decide for a date amongst themselves," she said.

Meanwhile, the NHRC has already begun the inquiry into police action against the students. A team has already visited the university and another unit is scheduled to go there on Tuesday to record the statements of the victim students.