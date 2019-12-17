Jamia V-C demands high-level inquiry

New Delhi: Day after police brutally beat up students and entered the university campus, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday said no police presence will be tolerated inside the campus and also demanded a high-level inquiry into the crackdown on students. "Police entered the campus without permission. We will not tolerate police presence on campus. They scared our students with police brutality," Najma Akhtar said at a press conference.



She also added that the way police have behaved is not acceptable and will not tolerate the police's entry without any permission inside the campus. "We have called an Executive Council (EC) meeting. After listening to everything we have taken out the conclusion that there has been a lot of damage done to our university. This is not acceptable," she told the media.

She even asked how will such vandalism be compensated. Akhtar maintained that they will also file an FIR regarding this. "We will file an FIR against the entry of police on our university campus. You can rebuild the property but you cannot compensate for the things the students went through. We demand a high-level inquiry," she said. She added that the report of Friday's events has also been sent to the concerned ministers.

Denying the rumours of any death of student, the Vice-Chancellor said: "There has been a strong rumour that two students have died. We deny this totally. None of our students has died." She added that about 200 persons were injured of which many were Jamia students.

She also said that the university should not be targeted and its image should not be maligned.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that some former students of Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University have moved Supreme Court seeking an independent judicial inquiry into the alleged police atrocities on students. The hearing in all likelihood will happen on Tuesday.