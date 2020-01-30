Jamia student injured as man fires at anti-CAA protesters

New Delhi: A man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the city's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday, injuring a student, before calmly walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting 'Yeh Lo Aazadi' amid heavy police presence in the area, witnesses said.



The man was subsequently overpowered by police and taken into custody. The injured identified as Shadab Farooq, a Mass Communication student, was immediately rushed to Holy Family hospital from where he was referred to AIIMS Trauma centre. He was hit on his left hand.

"A case under 307 of IPC ( attempt to murder) and 25/27 of Arms Act has been registered," said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East Delhi. According to police, the case was later transferred to the crime branch.

The shooter, resident of Greater Noida, was caught on camera by several media persons as he brandished the gun in the air for more than 20 seconds before opening fire at the students. The man was seen shouting at the students 'Who Wants Azadi' but walking back towards the police before opening fire.

"It was ample time for the police to act. They stood still. Had they acted promptly the tragedy could have been averted," said a Jamia student who was an eyewitness to the shooting.

Additional SHO Jamia Nagar Khalid Hussain was seen frisking him away into a police van. The accused had also gone live on Facebook from Jamia where he was seen standing between the protesting students. His Facebook profile before being deactivated later on Thursday evening showed various photos of him with guns and swords. He had written multiple Facebook posts berating the agitators and their 'Aazaadi' slogans, and hinting he was prepared for any eventuality.

He wrote: "Aazaadi de raha hun (giving you the freedom)", "Shaheen bhag khel khatm" (Run Shaheen, the game is over), "Mere ghar ka khayal rakhna" (take care of my home) and "meri antim yatra par mujhe bhagve me le jayen aur shree ram ke nare hon" (wrap me in the saffron for my last rites and chant Shri Ram).

The man also said he is taking revenge for "Chandan Bhai", apparently referring to a Chandan Gupta who died of gunshot wounds after he was shot at during a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Republic Day in 2018.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take the strictest action in the case.

The home minister also said the Central government will not tolerate such incidents and the guilty will not be spared.



"I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the incident of firing in Delhi and have directed him to take strictest action," he said in a tweet. CM Arvind Kejriwal asked Home Minister Amit Shah to take care of the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Delhi.

"What is happening in Delhi? The law and order is deteriorating. Please take care of Delhi's law and order," Kejriwal said in the tweet.

"Some days back BJP Minister Anurag Thakur was seen raising provocative slogans, now here is the result, the victim was lucky to have survived the gunshot. Had the bullet been inches in, it would have been a bigger tragedy," said a student.

A protest outside the Jamia Millia Islamia that began soon after the incident was called off after police released four detained protesters, police and university officials said.