Jaishankar to embark on 3-nation tour today

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a four-day visit to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia beginning Sunday with an aim to further expand bilateral ties and discuss key regional issues including the developments in Afghanistan.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in our bilateral ties with the three countries as well as share views on developments in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday while announcing the visit.

It said the visit will be a continuation of India's increased engagement with countries in its "extended neighbourhood".