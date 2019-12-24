It's my defeat, not of BJP: Raghubar Das on loss

Ranchi: Conceding loss in the assembly polls, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday said it was his defeat, not of the BJP.



As per the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, Das was trailing BJP rebel candidate and former minister Saryu Roy by over 10,000 votes in Jamshedpur (East) constituency.

"It is not BJP's defeat, it is my defeat," Das told reporters at a press conference here.

Das said after the mandate received in the last elections in 2014, he had tried his best to carry out development in the state and served the people with complete dedication.

