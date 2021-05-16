Israel bombs building in Gaza housing AP, Al-Jazeera offices

Gaza City: An Israeli airstrike on Saturday targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and Al-Jazeera. Hours later, Israel bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a top leader of Gaza's ruling militant Hamas group.

The Israeli military said Al-Hayeh's home served as part of what it said was the militant group's terrorist infrastructure.

Al-Hayeh is a senior figure in the Hamas political leadership in Gaza, and the attack marked a further escalation, signaling that Israel is going after Hamas' top leadership, and not just military commanders. His fate after the strike was not immediately known.

Earlier, AP staffers and other tenants safely evacuated the building after the military telephoned a warning that the strike was imminent within an hour. Three heavy missiles struck the 12-story building, collapsing it in a giant cloud of dust.

For 15 years, the AP's top-floor office and roof terrace were a prime location for covering Israel's conflicts with Gaza's Hamas rulers, including wars in 2009 and 2014.

The news agency's camera offered 24-hour live shots as militants' rockets arched toward Israel and Israeli airstrikes hammered the city and its surrounding area this week.

The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today, AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement. We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP's bureau and other news organizations in Gaza.

This is an incredibly disturbing development. We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life, he said, adding that the AP was seeking information from the Israeli government and was engaged with the US State Department to learn more.

The building also housed the offices of Qatari-run Al-Jazeera TV, as well as residential apartments. The Israeli military said Hamas was operating inside the building, a standard explanation, and it accused the militant group of using journalists as human shields. But it provided no evidence to back up the claims.

Hours earlier, another Israeli air raid on a densely populated refugee camp killed at least 10 Palestinians from an extended family, mostly children, the deadliest single strike of the current conflict.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists demanded Israel provide a detailed and documented justification for the strike.

This latest attack on a building long known by Israel to house international media raises the specter that the Israel Defense Forces is deliberately targeting media facilities in order to disrupt coverage of the human suffering in Gaza, the group's executive director, Joel Simon, said in a statement.

Since Monday night, Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, which has pounded the Gaza Strip with strikes. In Gaza, at least 139 people have been killed, including 39 children and 22 women; in Israel, eight people have been killed, including a man killed by a rocket that hit in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, on Saturday.

The latest outburst of violence started in Jerusalem and spread across the region over the past week, with Jewish-Arab clashes and rioting in mixed cities of Israel. There were also widespread Palestinian protests Friday in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces shot and killed 11 people.

The spiraling violence has raised fears of a new Palestinian intifada, or uprising, when peace talks have not taken place in years.

Palestinians on Saturday were marking Nakba (Catastrophe) Day, when they commemorate the estimated 700,000 people who were expelled from or fled their homes in what was now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its creation. That raised the possibility of even more unrest.

The strike on the building housing media offices came in the afternoon, after the owner received a call from the Israeli military warning that the building would be hit within the hour. A video broadcast by Al-Jazeera showed the building's owner, Jawwad Mahdi, pleading over the phone with an Israeli intelligence officer to wait 10 minutes to allow journalists to go inside the building to retrieve valuable equipment before it is bombed.

All I'm asking is to let four people ... to go inside and get their cameras, he says. We respect your wishes, we will not do it if you don't allow it, but give us 10 minutes. When the officer rejected the request, Mahdi said, You have destroyed our life's work, memories, life. I will hang up, do what you want. There is a God. Al-Jazeera, the news network funded by Qatar's government, broadcast the airstrikes live as the building collapsed.

This channel will not be silenced. Al-Jazeera will not be silenced, Halla Mohieddeen. on-air anchorperson for Al-Jazeera English said, her voice thick with emotion. We can guarantee you that right now.

Later in the day, the White House responded by saying Israel had a paramount responsibility to ensure the safety of journalists covering the spiraling conflict.

US President Joe Biden has urged a deescalation in the 5-day conflict between Hamas and Israel, but has

publicly backed Israel's right to self-defense from Hamas rockets fired from Gaza.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Saturday that the US had communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility.