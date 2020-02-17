Is Coronavirus a 'biological weapon' developed by Chinese, asks Cong leader Manish Tewari
Congress leader Manish Tewari has a question: "Is Coronavirus a biological weapon developed by the Chinese called Wuhan-400?"
On Sunday, Tewari shared on Twitter a screenshot of a page from a 1981 science fiction named "The eyes of darkness" where he underlined a part that talks of the decade's "most important and dangerous" "biological weapon" which the Chinese used to call "Wuhan-400".
In the book, author Dean Koontz writes, "… a Chinese scientist named Li Chen defected to the United States, carrying a diskette record of China's most important and dangerous new biological weapon in a decade. They call the stuff 'Wuhan-400', and it was the four-hundredth viable strain of man-made microorganisms created at that research center."
Insisting the Twitter users to read the above excerpt, Tewari asked whether the new coronavirus COVID19, which first broke out in the Chinese province of Wuhan and then spread to more than 25 countries claiming over 1,600 lives, is the biological weapon by Chinese that has its reference in the book.
(Inputs from The Indian Express)
