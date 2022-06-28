IRS officer Nitin Gupta named new CBDT chief
New Delhi: IRS officer Nitin Gupta has been appointed as the new CBDT chairman and the officer took charge on Monday. Gupta, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 1986 batch of the Income Tax cadre, is serving as the Member (investigation) in the Board and is scheduled to retire in September next year.
An order issued by the government on June 25 said the "Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Nitin Gupta, IRS (IT:86), Member Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) as chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes from the date of assumption of the post."
The post of the CBDT chief was being held in an additional capacity by his batchmate and Board member Sangeeta Singh after J B Mohapatra retired on April 30.
The Income Tax department issued a Tweet in the evening to say that Gupta has taken over the charge from Monday, June 27. Gupta has earlier served in the competition commission of India (CCI) and various other field formations of the tax department.
The CBDT is headed by a Chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary. It is the administrative body for the Income Tax department. There are five members on the Board at present with 1985-batch IRS officer Anuja Sarangi being the senior most. The other members are Pragya Sahay Saksena and Subashree Anantkrishnan, both from the 1987 batch of the IRS.
