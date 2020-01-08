Iran state media says 80 'American terrorists' killed in missile strikes

At least 80 "Americans terrorists" were killed in missile attacks by Iran on two US bases in Iraq on Wednesday, Iranian state media said, reported Reuters. The attacks were carried out in retaliation to the killing of Iranian military commander, General Qassem Soleimani. In a statement, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said "the fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun".

At least six rockets hit the Al-Asad air base in western Iraq at 1.20 am local time (2.50 IST) — the exact time Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike at the Baghdad airport last Friday. Taji base, an Iraqi military base where US troops are deployed, was hit in a second round of attacks two hours later.

Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later said the country does not seek escalation or war, but would itself against any aggression. An adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that any US retaliation to Iran's missile attacks could lead to "an all-out war in the Middle East."

Hours after the attack, US President Donald Trump said "all is well", and "so far, so good". Taking to Twitter, he said: "All is well!" He is expected to make a statement later today.

The Indian government, meanwhile, issued a travel advisory and asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. DGCA also asked Indian airlines to remain vigilant and take all precautions in the airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of Persian Gulf.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)