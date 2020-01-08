Iran says won't give Americans crashed plane's black boxes
Tehran: Iran's aviation authority said it would not hand over to Americans the recovered black boxes of a Boeing 737 that crashed Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew.
"We will not give the black boxes to the manufacturer (Boeing) and the Americans," Iran Civil Aviation Organisation head Ali Abedzadeh said, quoted by Mehr news agency.
(image from news18.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Thinly veiled8 Jan 2020 2:37 PM GMT
A step back8 Jan 2020 2:36 PM GMT
JNU a premier university, should be maintained that way:...8 Jan 2020 2:18 PM GMT
Ace your New Year Resolutions8 Jan 2020 1:51 PM GMT
A Dazzling evening8 Jan 2020 1:50 PM GMT