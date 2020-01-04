Iran General Soleimani contributed to 'terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi,' claims Trump
Tensions soared between the US and Iran after fresh air strikes by the US targetted Iraqi militia convoy took place in the north of Baghdad on Saturday early morning. "Airstrikes targeting Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed Shi'ite militias near camp Taji north of Baghdad have killed six people and critically wounded three, an Iraqi army source said late on Friday. Two of the three vehicles making up a militia convoy were found burned, the source said, as well as six burned corpses. The strikes took place at 1.12am local time, he said," Reuters reported.
Today's attack comes after the killing of the latter's top military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in an American drone strike in Baghdad. Iran vowed "harsh retaliation" whereas, the US had announced it would send more troops to the region. Pentagon confirmed that US President Donald Trump had ordered Soleimani's killing in the retaliatory attack.
(Inputs from The Indian Express)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara4 Jan 2020 10:02 AM GMT
DSGMC, Akali Dal stage protest near Pak High Commission...4 Jan 2020 10:00 AM GMT
Jamia semester exams to begin on January 94 Jan 2020 9:15 AM GMT
Former TN Assembly Speaker PH Pandian dead4 Jan 2020 9:13 AM GMT
Artists take up brush & paint to protest against CAA & NRC4 Jan 2020 9:10 AM GMT