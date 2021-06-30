IPS Balaji Srivastava to be next Delhi Police chief, gets additional charge

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer of the 1988-batch, Balaji Srivastava is all set to head the Delhi Police as a notification from the Union government paved the way for his appointment as Commissioner of Police here, giving him additional charge of the position from Wednesday onwards, putting to rest speculations of SN Shrivastava being granted an extension.



The notification issued on Tuesday read, "Balaji Srivastava, IPS (AGMUT: 1988) will hold the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi in addition to his regular charge until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Just hours before Srivastava was given additional charge as CP, Delhi, Commissioner Shrivastava's retirement was confirmed through a Home Department order from the Delhi government - issued with the approval of the L-G's office here. "Consequent upon attaining the age of superannuation, Sachchida Nand Shrivastava, IPS (AGMUT; 1985) presently posted as Commissioner of Police, Delhi shall stand retired from government service with effect from June 30," stated the order undersigned by Deputy Secretary (Home), Pawan Kumar. Significantly, this is the second Delhi Police Commissioner in a row to be appointed on an additional charge basis instead of on a permanent basis - SN Shrivastava having gotten the position the same way last year. Shrivastava was given additional charge as Commissioner during the north-east Delhi riots last year, almost a month before his predecessor was set to retire.

Curiously, Shrivastava continued serving as Commissioner on an additional charge for almost all of his tenure, his position being made permanent just one month ago.

As per the Delhi Police, Balaji Srivastava, IPS (AGMUT-1988) is presently posted as Special Commissioner of Police, Vigilance, Delhi Police. "He has previously worked as DGP (Puducherry), DGP (Mizoram), Special C.P. Intelligence, Economic Offence Wing and Special Cell, Delhi. He also worked as Additional DG (Andaman and Nicobar Island)," the police said.

Srivastava has served in the Cabinet Secretariat for nine years and handled sensitive assignments. He studied Economics (Hons.) from St. Stephens College, DU followed by an M.A. (Economics) from the Delhi School of Economics and an LL.B. from Delhi University.