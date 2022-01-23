IPL 2022 to be held in India without crowd: BCCI sources

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will be held in India itself, top sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed.



Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that if the COVID-19 subsides in the country, then the board will go ahead with hosting the IPL 2022 in India.

"IPL 2022 will be held in India and the tournament will be staged without crowds in attendance. Likely venues for IPL 2022 are Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India (CCI), DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and if needed, we can look at Pune as well," the source said. BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Saturday confirmed that the IPL 2022 season will begin in the last week of March and the season will conclude in May. "I am delighted to confirm that the 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will run until May end. A majority of the team owners expressed their wish that the tournament be held in India. The BCCI was always keen on staging the 2022 edition that will see two new teams — Ahmedabad and Lucknow — in India," Shah said in an official statement.

It is understood that the Indian players will also be exhausted after three back-to-back bubbles in South Africa (away) and at home against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

With agency inputs