Investors lose a whopping Rs 7.35L cr as markets sink

Mumbai: Investors' wealth tumbled by over Rs 7.35 lakh crore on Friday, with the BSE benchmark Sensex plummeting 1,688 points amid a global selloff triggered by a new Coronavirus variant.

The 30-share index tumbled 1,687.94 points or 2.87 per cent to close at 57,107.15. During the day, it tanked 1,801.2 points or 3.06 per cent.

Tracking the weak trend, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies slumped by Rs 7,35,781.63 crore to reach Rs 2,58,31,172.25 crore.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 509.80 points or 2.91 per cent to 17,026.45.

IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking 6.01 per cent, followed by Maruti, Tata Steel, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Titan.

Only four counters managed to close in the green — Dr Reddy's, Nestle India, Asian Paints and TCS, spurting up to 3.32 per cent.

Currency markets too were not spared, with the rupee sinking 37 paise versus the US dollar, in tandem with other emerging market currencies.

Global stocks and oil prices also tumbled Friday. London's benchmark fell 3per cent and Tokyo lost 2.5per cent. Shanghai, Frankfurt and Hong Kong also declined sharply. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 2per cent.