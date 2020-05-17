Inter-State Movement Of Buses Allowed; Flights, Metro To Stay Suspended

New Delhi: Interstate movement of passenger cars and buses are allowed with mutual consent between states, the centre said today as it extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31, the third extension since the lockdown was announced on March 25.

Another major easing of rules is that sports complexes and stadiums can be opened, but no spectators are allowed.

However, all domestic and international flights will remain suspended, except for those allowed by the Home Ministry for security and medical purposes. No metro trains will run and schools and colleges will remain shut.

"The Lockdown measures in place since March 25 have helped considerably in containing the spread of COVID-19. It has therefore been decided to further extend the Lockdown till May 31," the Home Ministry said in statement.

Under the new guidelines, states and Union Territories will now categorise red, green and orange zones taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Health Ministry.

Local authorities should ensure that shops and markets open with staggered timings, so as to ensure social distancing. All shops shall also have to ensure six-feet distance (do gaz ki doori) among customers and also not allow more than five people at a time, the government said in the order.

"Night curfew shall continue to remain in force on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, between 7 pm and 7 am," it said. "States/UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain other activities in the various zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary," the government said.

India has crossed the 90,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases as it recorded the biggest single-day jump of 4,987 new patients, bringing the total to 90,927 cases so far, including 2,872 deaths, Health Ministry data showed today. Of the total deaths linked to COVID-19, 120 died in the last 24 hours.

More than 34,000 patients have recovered. Four states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat - which have recorded the highest number of cases in India also reported the biggest surge in COVID-19 count in the last 24 hours.

(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)