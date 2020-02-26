Intel Officer's Body Found In Drain In Delhi Locality Hit By Clashes

New Delhi: As violence-hit areas in northeast Delhi, where clashes intensified over controversial citizenship law in the last three days, continue to remain tense, body of an Intelligence Bureau officer - Ankit Sharma - was recovered from a drain today.

Ankit Sharma, a local, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death; his body was later thrown into a drain, according to officials.

His family was looking for him since Tuesday.

After the body was recovered today, Ankit's father, Ravinder Sharma, who also works with the Intelligence Bureau, has accused supporters of an Aam Aadmi Party leader of attacking Ankit and killing him.

Ankit was also shot after he was beaten, Ravinder Sharma told police. The body has been sent for autopsy.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)