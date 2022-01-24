Inspired by Netaji, state to set up Bengal Planning Commission: CM

KOLKATA: Demanding January 23 to be declared as a national holiday and observed as 'Desh Nayak Dibas', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that the state government will set up the Bengal Planning Commission drawing inspiration from the National Planning Commission, which was conceptualised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. She made the announcement on Netaji's 125th birth anniversary.



Netaji as the president of the Indian National Congress had announced the formation of a National Planning Commission at the Haripura session of the party in 1938. Banerjee also said Jai Hind University, a national university with international collaborations, will be set up with 100 per cent state funding. Units of Jai Hind Bahini will be set up in schools and colleges.

The Chief Minister tweeted: "Homage to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. A national and global icon, Netaji's rise from Bengal is unmatched in the annals of Indian history. He is an epitome of patriotism, courage, leadership, unity and brotherhood. Netaji has been and will continue to be an inspiration for generations."

She further tweeted: "GoWB is celebrating his 125th birth anniversary as #DeshNayak Dibas in a befitting manner all over the state following protocols. Among some long term initiatives to commemorate Netaji, a national university with international collaborations, Jai Hind University, is being set up with 100% state funding. Drawing inspiration from Netaji's thoughts on National Planning Commission, a Bengal Planning Commission will be set up to help in its planning initiatives."

She also tweeted: "This year a tableaux will be displayed on the Republic Day Parade on Netaji and will also feature other eminent freedom fighters from Bengal to commemorate the 75th year of Independence of our country. We again appeal to the Central government that Netaji's birthday be declared a national holiday to allow the entire nation to pay homage to the national leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in most befitting manner."

On Netaji's birthday, Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of Trinamool Congress, tweeted: "Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose- a valiant freedom fighter, a true patriot and a hero who continues to live in our hearts. Solemn tributes to Netaji on his birth anniversary. You are the guiding light for many of us, even today."

The 125th birth anniversary of Netaji was observed with great enthusiasm throughout the state. The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Netaji's statue on Red Road on Sunday morning. Mayor Firhad Hakim garlanded his portrait at the headquarters of Kolkata Municipal Corporation on SN Banerjee Road. As an ICS officer, Netaji was the Chief Executive Office of Calcutta Municipal Corporation and later its Mayor in 1930.

Dr Shashi Panja, deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy and state Fire minister Sujit Bose also paid floral tributes to Netaji.