India's 'O' tally at 1,892; Maha records max no. of 568 cases

New Delhi: A total of 1,892 cases of Omicron variant of Coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 766 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health ministry's data updated on Tuesday.



Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 568 cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152), and Tamil Nadu (121).

India's Covid tally rose to 3,49,60,261 with 37,379 new cases while the active cases increased to 1,71,830, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,82,017 with 124 more fatalities, the data showed.

The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.13 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 26,248 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,43,06,414, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

Over 37.5 lakh children received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the second day of the inoculation drive for those in the age group of 15-18 years, according to the Union Health ministry.

With more than 87 lakh doses being administered till 7 pm on Tuesday, of which 37,51,524 were for children, the cumulative number of doses administered in the country has reached over 147.62 crore (1,47,62,53,454), according to the ministry's data.

The total number of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years who have received the first shot in the two days has now gone up to 81,45,038.