India's Covid tally rises to 5.66 lakh, recovery rate close to 60%

New Delhi: Even though India registered over 18,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row, the recovery rate has inched close to 60 per cent as total 3,34,82 patients have recovered out of 5,66,840 confirmed cases so far. The recovery rate on Tuesday was 59.07 per cent. Also, with 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, number of fatalities rose to 16,893.



In another significant development, Tamil Nadu has surpassed Delhi to regain the second spot among the list of worst-hit states by the pandemic after recording 3,949 cases in the last 24 hours, while Karnataka has overtaken Haryana and Andhra Pradesh after registering 1,105 new cases in a single day.

With 13,099 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the difference between active and recovered patients has increased to 1,19,697. Notably, the country has witnessed a surge of 3,76,305 infections in June alone that account for around 66 per cent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested a total of 86,08,654 samples, including 2,10,292 samples being tested in the last 24 hours. The testing facilities have been ramped up to 1,049, which includes 761 labs in the ICMR network and 288 private testing centres.

Of the 418 deaths, 181 are from Maharashtra, 62 from Tamil Nadu, 57 from Delhi, 19 each from Gujarat and Karnataka, 14 from West Bengal, 12 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Andhra Pradesh, nine from Haryana, seven from Madhya Pradesh, six each from Rajasthan and Telangana, five from Punjab, three from Jharkhand, two each from Bihar, etc.

Of the total 16,893 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 7,610 fatalities followed by Delhi (2,680), Gujarat (1,827), Tamil Nadu (1,141), Uttar Pradesh (672), West Bengal (653), Madhya Pradesh (564), Rajasthan (405) and Telangana (253).

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,69,883, followed by Tamil Nadu (86,224), Delhi (85,161), Gujarat (31,938), Uttar Pradesh (22,828), West Bengal (17,907) and Rajasthan (17,660).