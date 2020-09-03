India's Covid fatality rate slides to 1.76%, one of the lowest globally: Health ministry

New Delhi: India has been reporting one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates in the world with the figure further declining to 1.76 per cent as on date against a global average of 3.3 per cent, the Union Health ministry said on Wednesday.



It also added that COVID-19 deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world.

"While the global average is 110 deaths per million population, India is reporting 48 deaths per million population. The comparative figure for Brazil and the UK is 12 and 13 times higher, respectively," the ministry highlighted.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 37 lakh on Wednesday with 78,357 new instances of the disease reported in a day while the number of recoveries crossed 29 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 76.98 per cent, the Union Health ministry data showed.

The death toll climbed to 66,333 with 1,045 more fatalities reported in 24 hours. India has so far reported 37,69,523 cases of the viral disease, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has tested positive. The 47-year-old also added that he is asymptomatic and under home isolation, and asked those who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions.

As part of the virus management and response policy, the Centre's sharp focus has been not only on containing the Coronavirus-related fatality but also to reduce deaths by providing quality clinical care to the critical and severe patients, it added.

Collaborative efforts of the Centre, states and Union Territories have resulted in the strengthening of the health facilities across the country, the ministry said.

As many as 1,578 dedicated Covid hospitals are providing quality medical care. The Central government has also issued the standard of care guidelines incorporated in the Clinical Treatment Protocol.

The AIIMS, New Delhi, has been conducting e-ICU sessions to build the capacities of the ICU doctors in the clinical management of critical patients towards reducing the fatality.