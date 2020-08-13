India's COVID-19 recovery rate soars past 70%, record 56,110 cured in one day

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared past 70 per cent on Wednesday with 16,39,599 people having recuperated from the disease so far in the country, while active cases comprise 27.64 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health ministry said.



The case fatality rate has further declined to 1.98 per cent, it said.

The highest single-day recoveries at 56,110 are the result of the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with the standardised clinical management of the critical patients based on a holistic standard of care approach, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH Shripad Naik has tested positive for Covid, the Minister tweeted on Wednesday. "I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation," Naik tweeted.

"Those who have come in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested and take required precautions," he said.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has gone into self-quarantine after his wife tested positive for the virus.

Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19, the IPL team announced on Wednesday, making it the first such case among the league franchises ahead of their departure next week to this year's tournament venue, the UAE.

"Rajasthan Royals would like to inform that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19," the franchise said in a statement.

"The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE.

"The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible." This is the first case among the IPL contingent.

Meanwhile, India's Covid tally went past 23 lakh on Wednesday with a single-day increase of 60,963 cases, while the recoveries surged to 16,39,599, according to data.

The total Coronavirus cases in the country have mounted to 23,29,638, while the death toll climbed to 46,091 with 834 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.