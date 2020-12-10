India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 death toll on Wednesday rose to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 92 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent, according to the Union health ministry.



The total Coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 with 32,080 new infections being reported in a day, data updated by the ministry at 8 am on Wednesday showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,15,581, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the third consecutive day.

There are 3,78,909 active Coronavirus infections in the country now which comprises 3.89 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and 70 lakh on October 11. The figure crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 14,98,36,767 samples have been tested up to December 8, with 10,22,712 such examinations being conducted on Tuesday.

The cumulative COVID-19 national positivity rate stands at 6.50 per cent as on date. The daily positivity rate is just 3.14 per cent. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to low positivity rate, the ministry said.

The testing capacity of the country has grown to 15 lakh tests per day, the ministry said.

India's testing infrastructure has seen a significant boost with 2,220 labs across the country.

Nineteen states and UTs have a weekly positivity rate more than the national average.

Also, the daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload. A net decline of 4,957 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.