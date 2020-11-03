India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 82 lakh-mark

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 82 lakh-mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Monday.



The total Coronavirus cases mounted to 82,29,313 with 45,231 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,22,607 with 496 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

There are 5,61,908 active Coronavirus cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.83 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,07,43,103 samples have been tested up to November 1 with 8,55,800 samples being tested on Sunday.

The 496 new fatalities include 113 deaths from Maharashtra, 59 from West Bengal, 51 from Delhi, 49 from Chhattisgarh, 30 Tamil Nadu and 28 from Kerala.

India continues to occupy the top position globally in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, while the total number of active cases have witnessed a sustained downward trend with its percentage having reduced more than three times in just two months, the ministry said on Monday.

The higher number of recoveries is also reflected in the continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is at present 91.68 per cent. Of the new recovered cases registered in a day, 78 per cent are from 10 states and Union Territories.

Kerala and Karnataka have contributed the highest number to these with more than 8,000 cases. Delhi and West Bengal recorded more than 4,000 recovered cases each.

The ministry said 80 per cent of the 45,231 new infections are concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Kerala surged to first place with 7,025 new cases while Delhi and Maharashtra, both reported more than 5,000 daily new cases.

Also, 496 deaths have been registered in a day with 10 states and Union Territories accounting for 82 per cent of new fatalities, the ministry said, adding 22 per cent of deaths reported are from Maharashtra with 113 followed by West Bengal with 59 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, Raj Bhavan sources in Bhubaneswar said Monday.

Apart from the two, five more members of his family have been diagnosed with the infection, they said.

Taking to Twitter the Raj Bhavan authority said: "Hon'ble Governor and first lady have tested corona positive and have advised all who have come in close contact recently to get themselves tested."

"The Governor, his wife and five others have been admitted to a private hospital here," the sources said.