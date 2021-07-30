India's active Covid cases show increase for 2nd straight day

New Delhi: India logged 43,509 new Coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,15,28,114, while the active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Thursday.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,01,612, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. The death toll climbed to 4,22,662 with 640 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have increased to 4,03,840 and comprise 1.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.38 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.52 per cent, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.38 per cent.

An increase of 4,404 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 45.07 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

As many as 17,28,795 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 46,26,29,773.

The Union Health ministry will depute a six-member team to Kerala for effective Covid management as the state reports a spike in daily cases.

The team headed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director S K Singh will reach Kerala on Friday and visit some districts reporting a high case positivity rate, the ministry said in a statement.

In a tweet, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said: "The Central government is sending six-member team to Kerala headed by NCDC Director. As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid state's ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management."

The ministry's statement said the team will work closely with state health authorities, take a stock of the ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the spread of the virus.

With an active caseload of 1.54 lakh as of the latest update, Kerala accounts for 37.1 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

Average daily cases being reported in the state are above 17,443. The state has also reported a high case positivity of 12.93 per cent cumulatively and 11.97 per cent weekly. Six districts are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity, the statement mentioned.

The Bengal government on Thursday extended the Covid-19 restrictions in the state till August 15. It also announced some relaxation in the existing norms, including organising government programmes indoors with 50 per cent of the total seating capacity.

The new set of relaxations will become applicable from July 31. However, the restrictions on outdoor activities apart from essential and emergency services will continue from 9 pm to 5 am every day.

The government on Thursday said travel restrictions are being eased for Indian students by several countries including the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany and that more nations are expected to do the same when the pandemic situation improves.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in the Rajya Sabha that the government has been making efforts for easing travel restrictions for Indian students enrolled in foreign universities.

A number of countries imposed travel restrictions for Indians after India was hit by a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

"The ministry (MEA) has been making efforts for easing travel restrictions, wherever in place, for Indian students enrolled in foreign universities to make their travel to respective countries possible," he said in reply to a question.

"Our missions abroad have been actively taking up these issues with the respective governments and have been impressing upon those governments to ease the travel restrictions," the minister said.

He said the issue of travel restrictions has been taken up at the ministerial level with several countries.

"Consequently, travel restrictions are being eased for Indian students to travel to many countries, including the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Georgia, etc; more countries are expected to open up when the Covid situation improves," he said.