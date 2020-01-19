Indian school teacher 1st foreigner to contract coronavirus in China
Beijing: A 45-year-old Indian school teacher is undergoing treatment for a new strain of pneumonia outbreak spreading in the Chinese cities of Wuhan and Shenzhen, becoming the first foreigner to have contracted the mysterious SARS-like coronavirus.
Preeti Maheshwari, a teacher at an international school in Shenzhen, has been admitted to a local hospital after she fell seriously ill last Friday.
Doctors on Monday confirmed that she was suffering from the virus and is being treated for it, her husband Ashuman Khowal said.
The virus has caused alarm because of its connection to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) which killed nearly 650 people in China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.
Khowal, a businessman from Delhi, said Maheswari was being treated in the intensive care unit and is currently on a ventilator and other supporting systems.
Khowal, who is allowed to visit the patient for a few hours every day, said she was unconscious and doctors have said she could take a long time to recover. According to the reports from Wuhan, where the virus started surfacing few weeks ago, 17 new cases have been reported, taking the total number of cases to 62.
