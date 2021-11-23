Indian Railways changes waiters' saffron attire

Ujjain (MP)/New Delhi: The Railways on Monday changed the uniforms of its serving staff on board the Ramayan Express after seers from Ujjain objected to the saffron attire of the waiters.



The seers said it was an insult to the Hindu religion and threatened to stop the train in Delhi on December 12 if the dress code was not withdrawn. "It is to inform that the dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

The uniforms have been changed to normal shirts and trousers and traditional headgear. The waiters will, however, wear saffron masks and gloves. Ujjain city in Madhya Pradesh, where the Mahakaleshwar Shiva temple is located, hosts the Simhastha Kumbh Mela every 12 years.

The first Ramayan circuit train chugged off on a 17-day journey from the Safdarjung railway station on November 7.