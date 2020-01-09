Indian Navy deploys warship in Gulf region amid US-Iran tension
New Delhi: The Indian Navy has deployed warships in the Gulf region to ensure the security of India's sea-borne trade and effectively respond to any emergent situation in the wake of fast escalating tension between the US and Iran, officials said on Wednesday.
The Indian Navy said warships and aircraft were deployed to establish the presence, provide a sense of reassurance to the Indian merchantmen, monitor the ongoing situation and respond to any emergent crises.
"Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation in the Gulf region and is maintaining a presence in the region to ensure the security of our sea-borne trade and the safety of Indian Flag Merchant Vessels transiting through the region," it said in a statement.
"The Indian Navy stands committed to the protection of the nation's maritime interests," the Navy added.
