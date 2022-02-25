Indian govt teams head to Ukraine borders

New Delhi: With the Ukranian airspace closed, India on Thursday said it was sending government teams for the land borders of Ukraine to help evacuate Indians in need of assistance in the country that came under Russian attack on Thursday.



"The topmost priority is the safety of Indians in Ukraine... We are in contact with all Indian students, facilitating flights out of Ukraine. Several advisories have been issued to Indians in Ukraine," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said at a news conference. "Over 20 officers are manning the control room 24x7. Russian-speaking officers have been sent to Ukraine. Will do all possible to bring students back," he added.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and discussed the "grave situation" in Ukraine. Jaishankar said the discussion included how India could contribute to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine.

"Received a call from EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Indian ambassador to Ukraine on Thursday called on Indians in that country to face the current situation with calm and fortitude.

In a message to the Indians in Ukraine, Partha Satpathy said the situation is "highly tense and very uncertain" and it is causing a lot of anxiety.

The envoy said the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy are working on a "mission mode" to find a "solution to this difficult situation".

Currently, 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are in Ukraine. "I am reaching out to you from Kyiv. Today early morning, we all woke up with the news that Ukraine is under attack. The situation is highly tense and very uncertain and this of course is causing a lot of anxiety," he said.

"The air space is closed, railway schedules are in flux and roads are crammed. I would request everyone to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude," the envoy said.

He said the Indian embassy in Kyiv continues to remain open and operate.

The Embassy on Thursday put out two advisories on the situation arising out of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"I urge you to please stay wherever you are, in your familiar locations. Those who are in transit, please return to your familiar places of habitation," he said.

"Those who are stranded here in Kyiv, please get in touch with your friends and colleagues in Kyiv, universities and other community members, so that you can temporarily lodge there," Satpathy said. He said the Embassy has already reached out to the Indian diaspora in Ukraine and requested them to assist the Indians to the "best of their abilities".

In the wake of the Russian offensive against Ukraine, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday that India is making alternative arrangements for the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in the Eastern European nation as its airspace was closed.

Amid concerns expressed by the near and dear ones of the people stranded in Ukraine, Muraleedharan said the Central government will ensure the safety of over 18,000 Indians, including students, stranded there and asked them to follow the instructions of the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

"No need to panic...The Central Government is with you... An alternative plan is being prepared to repatriate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. We are looking for other ways as the airspace of that country has been closed," the minister told reporters here. He said the details of the mission will be made available soon.

