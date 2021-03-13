India witnesses spike in new cases as daily infections cross 23,000

New Delhi: India is witnessing a spike in new Coronavirus cases as on Friday, the first time after January 4, the cases cross 23,000. While on the one hand, the work of vaccination is going on fast, on the other hand, the cases of corona are also increasing rapidly. Apart from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are the states where corona cases are increasing rapidly due to which strict measures like night curfew have been imposed in many cities. These states account for 85.6 per cent of the new cases.



India added over one lakh Coronavirus infections in six days with 23,285 cases being reported in a span of 24 hours till Friday morning, the highest in around 78 days. The nationwide COVID-19 tally has reached 1,13,08,846, while the death toll increased to 1,58,306 with 117 daily new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Friday. The total number of active case rose to 1,97,237, which now comprises 1.74 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86 per cent.

On December 24, 24,712 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours. The country has registered 1,16,758 cases in six days.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,09,53,303, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, after Nagpur, the Maharashtra government has now decided to put a lockdown on Akola and Parbhani as well. Only essential services will be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays. At the same time, the government has also decided to impose night curfew in Pune and Panvel from 11 am to 6 am. All schools and colleges will remain shut till 31 March, while hotels and bars in Pune will be closed from 10 am to 6 am.

Punjab too has imposed night curfew in Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahar. Apart from this, Mohali and Shri Fatehgarh Sahib district administration have also imposed night curfew.

In Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the situation seems to be deteriorating again and there is a possibility of night curfew again. The administration is holding a meeting to prevent the spread of corona infection and a decision can be taken on it further.

Meanwhile, India on Friday achieved a new milestone in vaccination as in a single day a total 18,40,897 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on the 56th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive that was commenced on January 16.



According to Health Ministry's provisional report, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.80 crore on Friday till 8 pm.

"A total of 2,80,05,817 vaccine doses have been given till 8 pm on Friday.

These include 72,84,406 HCWs who have taken the first dose and 41,76,446 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 72,15,815 FLWs have taken first dose, while 9,28,751 FLWs have been administered second dose of the vaccine", the ministry said.

A total 71,69,695 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 12,30,704 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities have also been given first dose of the vaccine till date.