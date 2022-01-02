India will not allow pandemic to dampen dvlpt process: Modi

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over the spread of Omicron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India needs to accelerate the pace of development in the new year and will not allow the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic to dampen the growth process.



He stressed that the country will continue to fight the pandemic with "full caution and vigilance", and also take care of the national interest.

Speaking at the release of the 10th instalment under the PM-KISAN scheme, Modi reeled out the achievements of the country during the pandemic-hit 2021 across sectors, like health, defence, agriculture, start-up ecosystem and infrastructure.

Modi released Rs 20,946 crore to 10.09 crore farmers across India under the PM-KISAN scheme and said there was a need for innovation in agriculture along with the promotion of natural farming.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000. The PM-KISAN scheme was announced in the February 2019 Budget. The first instalment was for the period December 2018 to March 2019.

"If we include today's transfer, more than Rs 1.8 lakh crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of the farmers under the PM-KISAN," he said, adding that the scheme has helped farmers in buying good quality seeds and fertilisers.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister lauded the achieving of more than 145 crore Covid vaccine doses and said:

"2021 will be remembered for India's strong fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as also for reforms undertaken during the year."

He said in the year gone by, India accelerated the speed of reforms in various sectors, and also created modern infrastructure.

"We have to further accelerate the pace of development. Corona poses challenges, but it cannot stall the growth process," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister said as India enters the new year, the country needs to embark upon a new journey taking inspiration from the achievements of the past years.

He recalled the nation's effort in fighting the pandemic, vaccination and making arrangements for the vulnerable sections during the difficult period. The government provided additional foodgrains for free to nearly 80 crore people during the pandemic, which cost Rs 2.6 lakh crore.

He said the government is working relentlessly to strengthen the country's medical infrastructure and listed efforts like new oxygen plants, new medical colleges, wellness centres, Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission in the direction of revamping the medical infrastructure.

Modi said the country is moving with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas'. Many people are spending their lives to build the country.

"This year we will complete 75 years of our independence. This is the time to start a new vibrant journey of the country's resolves, to move forward with renewed vigour," Modi said as he elaborated on the power of collective effort.