India will face int'l isolation because of NRC, CAA: Menon
New Delhi: India will face diplomatic isolation because of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), former National Security Adviser and Foreign Secretary Shivshankar Menon said here on Friday. Calling it a "self-inflicted goal" which has "isolated" India, he maintained that the list of critical voices both at home and abroad is "pretty long".
Speaking at a press conference where a number of academicians discussed the adverse implications of the contentious law, which has led to nationwide protests, Menon said the move has resulted in India being "hyphenated" with Pakistan as an "intolerant" state.
He said the perception of India has changed after the law was passed.
Referring to Bangladesh home minister Asaduzzaman Khan's remarks where he said "let them fight among themselves" when asked about CAA and NRC, Menon said: "If this is how our friends feel, think of how happy this will make our adversary. "What we have achieved in the recent past is to hyphenate our image with Pakistan in a fundamental way, which is intolerant state."
He said: "What the world thinks matters more to us now than ever before. But we seem determined with actions like these (CAA) to cut off and isolate ourselves. That is no good to anybody," he said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Are you ambassador of Pak or PM of India3 Jan 2020 6:46 PM GMT
Soleimani killed in US airstrike3 Jan 2020 6:43 PM GMT
Govt won't budge an inch on CAA: Shah3 Jan 2020 6:43 PM GMT
Kerala CM writes to 11 non-BJP states to stand united...3 Jan 2020 6:42 PM GMT
Next move on deportation of Rohingya refugees3 Jan 2020 6:41 PM GMT